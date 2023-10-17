Melton logged 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and a block across 32 minutes in Monday's 127-119 preseason win over the Nets.

Despite his shooting woes, Melton had one of the best individual performances of the 2023-24 preseason, as he ended just two rebounds away from a triple-double and excelled defensively with four steals. Melton is expected to see steady minutes off the bench as a backup guard due to his ability to play both roles, though he fits better as a shooting guard. Melton has racked up 25 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, five steals and three blocks in two preseason outings.