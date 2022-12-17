Melton ended Friday's 118-106 victory over the Warriors with 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes.

Melton had an excellent game on both ends of the court for the Sixers, and he has been producing at a high level since jumping to the starting unit. He has now scored at least 12 points in four of his last five outings, but he has supplemented that with solid numbers in categories such as passing, rebounding and steals. He's averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game over his last five contests.