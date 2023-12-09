Melton finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 125-114 win over the Hawks.
Melton won't get the touches on offense like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but he picked his spots well against the Hawks and had a nice all-around performance. Melton has now scored in double digits in four straight games and 13 of his last 14 appearances. He came into Friday's game averaging a career-high 13.2 points per game.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Officially available Wednesday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Probable for Wednesday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Pops for 21 against Celtics•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Drains four triples in loss•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Displays two-way play in win•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Surprises with 30-point effort•