Melton finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 131-127 win over the Rockets.

Melton didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still posted a solid outing while also making his mark on the defensive end. Melton is one of several players who are benefiting from more touches on offense with Joel Embiid (ankle) sidelined, and the numbers back him up, as he's scored at least 15 points in three consecutive outings, a run he hadn't gone through since a four-game stretch between Nov. 29 and Dec. 8.