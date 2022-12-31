Melton notched 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 127-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Melton remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Tyrese Maxey, finishing with a balanced performance. Maxey is likely to be eased back into things after missing significant time with a foot injury, meaning Melton should be able to maintain 12-team value for at least the next week or two. Beyond that, managers would be well advised to take a wait-and-see approach before simply cutting him given his ability to contribute, even in limited minutes.