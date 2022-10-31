Melton is starting Monday against the Wizards.
Melton will start for the second time in the last three games since Joel Embiid (illness) is unavailable for the 76ers. During Friday's start in Toronto, Melton logged 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals in 31 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Heads back to bench•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Enters starting lineup•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Scores 12 points in loss•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Set to play Wednesday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Anticipates playing Wednesday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Participates in shootaround•