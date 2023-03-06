Melton is starting Monday's contest against the Pacers.

After coming off the bench for Philadelphia's previous two outings, Melton finds himself back in the team's starting lineup with both Tobias Harris (calf) and P.J. Tucker (back) out Monday. Across Melton's first 49 starts this season, the USC product is averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals over 29.8 minutes per game.