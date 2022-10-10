Melton will start Monday's preseason contest against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Melton is set to make his second exhibition start after coming off of the bench during Philadelphia's last contest. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 16.5 minutes per game during the preseason thus far.
