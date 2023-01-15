Melton will join the starting five for Saturday's meeting with Utah, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Melton will take the starting spot from Tobias Harris (knee) who is sidelined for the contest. In 29 starts this season, Melton has averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 32.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Moves back to bench•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Hits five threes in win•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Solid two-way effort in loss•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Near double-double performance•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Modest production in OT win•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Sniffs triple-double in win•