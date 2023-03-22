Melton will enter the first five for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Melton will draw the starting nod with James Harden (Achilles) sidelined for the second time in three contests. In his last three starts, Melton has averaged 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals across 31.0 minutes.
