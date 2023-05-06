Melton produced 14 points (4-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Melton played 30 minutes in the loss, cobbling together a strong two-way performance. While his numbers were certainly encouraging, his consistency leaves a lot to be desired. Coming off a game in which he managed just two points in 18 minutes, the coaching staff will be hoping Melton can build off this performance as they look to level things up in Game 4 on Sunday.