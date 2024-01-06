Melton (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Melton continues to deal with a sore back and will be unavailable for a third consecutive game. Kelly Oubre should continue to take on a starting role Saturday, while Melton will have several days to recover before the 76ers face Atlanta on Wednesday.
