Melton totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals over 39 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-105 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

The fifth-year guard has been a terror on the defensive end lately, racking up 10 steals in the last two games alone. Melton has been bouncing between the first and second units in March and his playing time can be erratic, but on the month he's producing his usual numbers, averaging 9.9 points, 4.6 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.8 steals over 11 games.