Melton finished with three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 victory over Orlando.

Melton is hit-or-miss offensively, especially with the 76ers healthy in the backcourt, but Wednesday's effort was especially poor. His lack of assists or defensive stats compounded the issue, making the performance one of his worst of the season. There's no reason for fantasy managers to panic, as this is the first time since Jan. 12 that Melton has failed to record a steal or block. The guard will have a chance to bounce back against a soft opponent in the Spurs on Friday.