Melton provided 30 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 loss to Indiana.
Melton should be considered the Sixers' fourth-best offensive option behind Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Still, he delivered his best game of the season Tuesday while also putting up a season-high mark in scoring by a wide margin -- his previous season-best output was 14 points. Given his role on offense, this is likely to have been an outlier rather than a sign of things to come, so Melton should probably hover around the 15-point mark in future contests.
