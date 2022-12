Melton posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one block over 34 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Melton's streak of games with multiple steals ends at seven. It had been a prodigious streak, with Melton compiling 3.4 steals per game over that span. Melton's mid-tier scoring output plus his defensive value is a recipe for streaming production moving forward.