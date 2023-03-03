Melton recorded 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and five steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 loss to the Mavericks.

Melton moved back to the bench Thursday, ceding his starting spot to Tyrese Maxey. Despite the demotion, Melton put together his best performance in quite some time, delivering solid contributions on both ends of the floor. After being dropped in a number of formats due to his recent lack of production, managers may want to consider snapping him up to see if he can build some momentum moving forward.