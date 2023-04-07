Melton (calf) is doubtful for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Melton exited Thursday's matchup against Miami due to his calf injury, and he'll likely be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. Tyrese Maxey (neck) will remain out, so Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton are candidates to see additional minutes Friday.
