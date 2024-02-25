Melton (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, but he'll come off the bench, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Melton returned to action Friday following an 18-game absence due to a lumbar spine stress response, scoring seven points in 16 minutes off the bench during a win over the Cavaliers. It appears he'll be limited to around 20 minutes again Sunday, but he may eventually reclaim a starting spot over Buddy Hield or Kelly Oubre. Regardless, Melton's fantasy outlook is worse than it was before his injury, as Philadelphia has added Hield, Cameron Payne and Kyle Lowry to its backcourt rotation since Melton played last.