Melton is available for Sunday's game against Utah but will not start.

Melton missed Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a back injury, which allowed Matisse Thybulle to start at one guard spot alongside Tyrese Maxey. After pulling out a 121-109 victory over Atlanta, the Sixers will stick with Thybulle in the starting five for at least one more game while Melton will work off of the bench. Prior to Saturday, Melton had started the last three games with James Harden (foot) unavailable.