Melton (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Melton said Friday he was hoping to return Monday following a multi-week absence, but he'll miss a 12th straight game and turn his sights on suiting up Wednesday versus Golden State. The shooting guard has logged multiple on-court workouts over the past week and is trending in the right direction, but even when he's cleared, Melton will likely be under heavy restrictions at first.