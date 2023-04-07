Melton (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Melton and Tobias Harris (hip) will join James Harden (Achilles), Joel Embiid (rest), Tyrese Maxey (neck) and P.J. Tucker (calf) on the sidelines, so the 76ers will roll out a makeshift lineup versus Atlanta. Philadelphia has locked up home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the regulars sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nets, as well.