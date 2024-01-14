Melton has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a lumbar spine stress response.

Melton has dealt with a back injury in recent weeks, but he was able to suit up for Philadelphia's last two matchups. However, he'll be unavailable for the fourth time in the last six games in the first half of a back-to-back set Monday. Whether he'll be available Tuesday against the Nuggets remains to be seen, but Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris and Paul Reed are candidates to see increased roles Monday.