Melton (back) will not take the floor Tuesday versus the Kings, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Melton's absence will leave the Sixers thin in the frontcourt, with Tyrese Maxey (foot) also still sidelined. Melton's absence may result in Shake Milton joining James Harden in the backcourt starting five, while Melton will shift his focus toward potentially returning Friday versus the Warriors.