Melton (back) is inactive for Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Melton's absence will extend to 13 games. He appears close to a return, but recent momentum did not preclude him from being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Wednesday's game. Kelly Oubre, Patrick Beverley and Jaden Springer are the main candidates to continue stepping up.
