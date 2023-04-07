Melton (calf) exited Thursday's contest against the Heat early, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.
Melton left Thursday's contest in the second half as he was dealing with right calf tightness. There is no update on the severity of the injury. Expect Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton to see extended minutes while Melton's out.
