Melton is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Celtics due to back spasms, Lauren Rosen of the 76ers' official site reports. He will end the contest with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in nine minutes.

Melton continues to deal with a back issue that caused him to enter Tuesday's contest operating under a minutes restriction. The 25-year-old guard's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Charlotte.