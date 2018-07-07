76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Drops team-high six dimes Friday

Jackson compiled five points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 95-89 summer league loss to the Celtics.

Though Jackson struggled from the field, he was able to get to the line and execute, as well as get his teammates involved. He appeared in 26 G-League games last season, averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. It seems likely he'll retain that role moving forward.