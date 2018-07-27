76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Inks two-way deal with Philly
Jackson signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Jackson appeared in 15 NBA games between Houston and Philadelphia last season, seeing most of his run in the G-League. With both teams' respective affiliates, the Notre Dame product averaged 14.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes. In signing a two-way contract, he'll be allowed to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level, putting him in a similar situation to last season.
More News
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Plays team high 27 minutes in loss•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Drops team-high six dimes Friday•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: With Sixers on Monday•
-
Demetrius Jackson: First double-double in win•
-
Demetrius Jackson: Scores 17 in loss to Drive•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Will remain out Thursday•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...