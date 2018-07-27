76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Inks two-way deal with Philly

Jackson signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Jackson appeared in 15 NBA games between Houston and Philadelphia last season, seeing most of his run in the G-League. With both teams' respective affiliates, the Notre Dame product averaged 14.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes. In signing a two-way contract, he'll be allowed to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level, putting him in a similar situation to last season.