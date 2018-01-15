76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Inks two-way with Sixers
Jackson signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Jackson began the year on a two-way contract with the Rockets, but his deal was terminated earlier this month, and he recently completed a separate, 10-day contract with the team. The Sixers will now bring in the former Notre Dame star on a two-way deal of their own, and he'll take the roster spot of James Michael McAdoo, who was released Monday afternoon. Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Rockets, logging 63 total minutes, most of which came in garbage time situations.
