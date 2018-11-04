76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Off to solid start
Jackson accounted for 34 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and one block over 41 minutes in Saturday's game against Raptors 905.
Jackson is playing on a two-way contract this season and will most likely spend the majority of his season with Delaware unless the Sixers are suddenly in need of emergency depth at point guard.
More News
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Inks two-way deal with Philly•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Plays team high 27 minutes in loss•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Drops team-high six dimes Friday•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: With Sixers on Monday•
-
Demetrius Jackson: First double-double in win•
-
Demetrius Jackson: Scores 17 in loss to Drive•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times