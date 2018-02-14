76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Out again Wednesday
Jackson (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's tilt with the Heat, Heat play-by-play announcer Mike Inglis reports.
Jackson continues to work through a left adductor strain, but will now sit out through the All-Star break in an effort to get back to full strength. That said, even when healthy, Jackson isn't a part of the regular rotation and will spend most of his time in the G-League.
More News
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Out with adductor strain•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Inks two-way with Sixers•
-
Rockets' Demetrius Jackson: Two-way deal terminated, signs 10-day•
-
Rockets' Demetrius Jackson: Scores four points Saturday•
-
Rockets' Demetrius Jackson: Signs two-way deal with Rockets•
-
Demetrius Jackson: To be waived by Celtics•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...