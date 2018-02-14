Play

76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Out again Wednesday

Jackson (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's tilt with the Heat, Heat play-by-play announcer Mike Inglis reports.

Jackson continues to work through a left adductor strain, but will now sit out through the All-Star break in an effort to get back to full strength. That said, even when healthy, Jackson isn't a part of the regular rotation and will spend most of his time in the G-League.

