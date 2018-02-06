Play

76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Out with adductor strain

Jackson is out for Tuesday's contest against the Wizards due to a left adductor strain, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jackson, who is on a two-way deal, has not played for the 76ers since early December. So, his absence seemingly won't affect the team's rotation.

