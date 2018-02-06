76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Out with adductor strain
Jackson is out for Tuesday's contest against the Wizards due to a left adductor strain, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jackson, who is on a two-way deal, has not played for the 76ers since early December. So, his absence seemingly won't affect the team's rotation.
More News
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Inks two-way with Sixers•
-
Rockets' Demetrius Jackson: Two-way deal terminated, signs 10-day•
-
Rockets' Demetrius Jackson: Scores four points Saturday•
-
Rockets' Demetrius Jackson: Signs two-way deal with Rockets•
-
Demetrius Jackson: To be waived by Celtics•
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Won't play for second straight game Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...