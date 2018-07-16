76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Plays team high 27 minutes in loss
Jackson had 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 82-73 summer league loss to the Grizzlies.
Jackson started at point-guard, playing a team-high 27 minutes. Despite the playing time, he only managed 11 points on some poor shooting with very little else. He looks set to once again play in the G-League this season barring any miracles.
