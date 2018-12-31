76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Scores 10 points in Sunday's loss
Jackson chipped in 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 10 minutes during Sunday's 129-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Jackson finished with a career high in scoring while recording season highs in rebounds and minutes. Jackson has appeared in only five games thus far this season, and the main reason he earned a season high minute total in this one likely had more to do with the lopsided score than anything else.
