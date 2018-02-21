76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Will remain out Thursday

Jackson (hip) will not play during Thursday's contest against the Bulls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jackson continues to recover from a left adductor strain without a timetable for a return. That said, his absence hasn't affected the rotation, as he is deep down the depth chart.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories