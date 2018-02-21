76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Will remain out Thursday
Jackson (hip) will not play during Thursday's contest against the Bulls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jackson continues to recover from a left adductor strain without a timetable for a return. That said, his absence hasn't affected the rotation, as he is deep down the depth chart.
More News
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Out again Wednesday•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Out with adductor strain•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Inks two-way with Sixers•
-
Rockets' Demetrius Jackson: Two-way deal terminated, signs 10-day•
-
Rockets' Demetrius Jackson: Scores four points Saturday•
-
Rockets' Demetrius Jackson: Signs two-way deal with Rockets•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...