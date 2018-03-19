76ers' Demetrius Jackson: With Sixers on Monday

Jackson joined the Sixers on Monday after spending time in the G League, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The former Notre Dame standout is on a two-way contract, and he'll join the Sixers on Monday to provide some extra depth at point guard. The 23-year-old is yet to see any action at the NBA level this season, and he's unlikely to be a factor Monday night against Charlotte.

