Walton agreed to a one-year contract with the 76ers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The former Michigan standout hasn't found a permanent home in the NBA, having spent time with the Heat, Pistons, and Clippers since entering the league in 2017-18. Entering training camp, Walton will likely slot in as the 76ers' fourth point guard behind Ben Simmons, Shake Milton and rookie first-round pick Tyrese Maxey.