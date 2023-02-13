Dedmon agreed to a one-year contract with the 76ers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In the aftermath of last Thursday's trade deadline, the 76ers had been scouring the buyout market for an additional veteran reserve option at center, and Philadelphia appears to have found its man in Dedmon, who has appeared in 507 career regular-season games. Before being traded to the Spurs earlier this month and then waived, Dedmon saw action in 30 games for the Heat, averaging 5.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 11.7 minutes per contest. With Philadelphia, Dedmon will most likely be part of a three-man committee with Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell for the backup center spot behind All-Star Joel Embiid. Head coach Doc Rivers could take a matchup-based approach to using his three reserve centers; the 6-foot-10, 245-pound Dedmon offers the most size, Harrell is the best scoring option and Reed profiles as the best option to guard undersized or perimeter-oriented big men. Dedmon won't be available for Monday's game against the Rockets, but if he finalizes his contract and practices Tuesday, he could be ready to make his Philadelphia debut Wednesday versus the Cavaliers.