Dedmon (recently signed) is available for Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Dedmon signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia on Monday and will be able to suit up for his new team ahead of the All-Star break. He'll serve as a backup center for the 76ers after averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game over 30 appearances with Miami earlier this year.