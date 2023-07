Steward recorded 24 points (8-16, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists and one rebound in 25 minutes during Monday's 111-103 Summer League loss to the Mavericks.

Steward spent last season with the Stockton Kings and was one of the best three-point shooters in the G League. Despite losing Monday, he led Philadelphia in scoring off the bench.