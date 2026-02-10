76ers' Dominick Barlow: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to illness.
Barlow is a late addition to the injury report, so the team will presumably wait to see if he can make it through warmups before commenting further on his availability. Trendon Watford and Adem Bona could be in the mix for a start if Barlow ultimately can't go.
