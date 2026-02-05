Barlow's availability for Thursday's game against the Lakers is in question while the 76ers work to piece together a 15-man roster prior to the 10 p.m. ET tipoff, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Barlow has spent all season as one of the 76ers' three two-way players, even though he's been a staple in the Philadelphia rotation when healthy and has started in 33 of his 40 appearances. While two-way players are eligible to be active for 50 games at the NBA level, teams aren't able to keep their two-way players active for more than 90 combined games when they have fewer than 15 players signed to standard contracts. The 76ers have already exhausted their 90-game, under-15 limit, so neither Barlow nor their other two-way players (Jabari Walker and MarJon Beauchamp) will be eligible to play until the team has 15 players signed to standard deals. In the aftermath of Thursday's trade deadline and after inking Charles Bassey and Patrick Baldwin to 10-day deals, the 76ers currently have 14 players signed to standard contracts. The 76ers could still convert Barlow or one of the other two-way players to standard contracts or sign another player outside of the organization to ensure that he can suit up against the Lakers.