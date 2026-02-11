Barlow (illness) will play Wednesday versus the Knicks, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Joel Embiid (knee) will skip Wednesday's game, so Barlow could see some more shots and minutes falling his way in his return from a one-game absence. Barlow is averaging 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.