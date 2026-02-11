76ers' Dominick Barlow: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow (illness) will play Wednesday versus the Knicks, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Joel Embiid (knee) will skip Wednesday's game, so Barlow could see some more shots and minutes falling his way in his return from a one-game absence. Barlow is averaging 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
More News
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Ruled out with illness•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Added to injury report•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Inks standard deal with Sixers•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Availability in flux for Thursday•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Erupts for big double-double•