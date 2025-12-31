Barlow totaled 12 points (6-10 FG), five rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 139-136 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

After scoring two points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field in Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City, Barlow bounced back with an efficient 12 points Tuesday. He has now scored in double figures in five of his last seven appearances. The two-way player has been a mainstay in the starting five since late November, averaging 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.6 minutes per game over his last 14 appearances.