Barlow totaled 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 win over the Mavericks.

Barlow's 21 points were a season high and also tied his career high in the category, which he set in 2023. The two-way player has started in 15 of his 18 NBA appearances this season, and he's been particularly productive over his last four games. During the four-game stretch, Barlow is averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 27.3 minutes.