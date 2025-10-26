Barlow (elbow) finished Saturday's 125-121 win over Charlotte with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds across 16 minutes.

Barlow started but did not play during the second half of Philadelphia's win on Saturday due to a laceration to his right elbow. This is unfortunate news for the 22-year-old after he impressed with 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a block across 34 minutes in the season-opener Wednesday. Barlow's status is uncertain versus Orlando on Monday.