Barlow (illness) is available for Friday's game against Chicago.

Barlow has been under the weather and didn't play against the Nets on Tuesday, but he has recovered enough from his illness to be available for Friday's contest. Barlow started each of the 76ers' 11 games prior to his one-game absence Tuesday, and over that span he averaged 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks across 28.2 minutes per game.