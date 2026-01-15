76ers' Dominick Barlow: Headed to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barlow was helped back to the locker room with an apparent back injury, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
Barlow took a hard fall after having his shot blocked by Evan Mobley and was grabbing at his back. The forward required help from two teammates to walk back to the locker room. While he's sidelined, Jabari Walker and Trendon Watford could see more playing time.
More News
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Won't return Wednesday•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Sees 23 minutes in win•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Chips in 12 points in win•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Green light to play Friday•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: Now probable for Friday•
-
76ers' Dominick Barlow: May not play vs. Bulls•