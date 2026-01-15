default-cbs-image
Barlow was helped back to the locker room with an apparent back injury, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Barlow took a hard fall after having his shot blocked by Evan Mobley and was grabbing at his back. The forward required help from two teammates to walk back to the locker room. While he's sidelined, Jabari Walker and Trendon Watford could see more playing time.

