Barlow agreed to a standard contract with Philadelphia prior to Thursday's game against the Lakers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Barlow's availability for Thursday was previously in question as the team scrambled to fill out a 15-man roster, which would have allowed him to play while remaining on a two-way contract. However, the big man will be eligible to suit up against LA after putting pen to paper on a standard deal. Barlow has made three straight starts for Philly, averaging 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 steals during this brief stretch.